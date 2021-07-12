Illini gymnasts bring energy to Olympic Trials as Diab’s cheering section

When Alex Diab competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials two weeks ago, he did so with the largest and loudest cheering section in The Dome at America’s Center. Diab’s cheering section was pretty hard to miss. A good portion of the section wore orange, easily visible amidst the crowd and the red seats of the Dome. The I-L-Ls and I-N-Is belted out were so loud they were picked up by the microphones used by NBC’s commentators and broadcasted to those watching on TV.