Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

American Dream announces more store openings

By Bill Doyle
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Dream, the North Jersey mega-mall, has been opening in fits and starts for the past year and a half (and the pandemic didn’t help), and now they have announced the opening of stores on The Avenue, the upscale portion of the mall. On Sep. 17, 20 of the planned...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Dream#Fashion Week#Manhattan#Saks Fifth Avenue#Tiffany#Dolce Gabbana#Nickelodeon#Big Snow#Legoland Discovery Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Rochester, NYSupermarket News

Wegmans to open Manhattan store in 2023

Wegmans Food Markets, the popular East Coast grocer with an avid customer base, will open its first Manhattan location in the second half of 2023, the Rochester, N.Y.-based retailer announced Thursday. The site at Astor Place in the East Village — until recently a Kmart store — will be the...
Lifestylethrillgeek.com

Disney World Announces More Dining Venues Opening Soon

Disney World just announced that more dining locations will soon be reopening across the resort. Here are the details:. Yachtsman Steakhouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort opens August 5, 2021, with booking available July 29, 2021. Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort opens August 5,...
RetailPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Walmart is reviving the tween brand Justice at its own stores

Walmart has announced a new partnership with tween clothing brand Justice, bringing its line of trendy designs to Walmart.com and in 2,400 Walmart stores. Justice closed its brick-and-mortar stores last year, but now with the brand's return inside thousands of the nation's top retailer locations, parents and kids can plan a back-to-school wardrobe.
East Rutherford, NJNew Jersey Herald

This American Dream shop is run by people with autism, and is already opening new doors

EAST RUTHERFORD — Students with autism are getting firsthand job experience running a pop-up store at the American Dream mall. The students are from Secaucus-based Spectrum Works Inc., a nonprofit that provides job training and employment opportunities for high school students and other young adults with autism. At American Dream, they are selling T-shirts, sweatshirts and baby onesies in a wide variety of designs and colors from the pop-up shop, which will operate through Thursday.
Naperville, ILsgbonline.com

Nike Store To Open In Naperville

Nike is scheduled to open a smaller-sized store in downtown Naperville, IL this September, according to The Chicago Tribune. The location at 217 S. Main Street was previously a Talbots women’s clothing store. The store opening was also announced on Nike’s website. In June 2020, Nike told analysts it planned...
Retailoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Arc’teryx Announces Opening of New Retail Location in New York City and Curated Store Rebrand

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2020 – Arc’teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, is continuing its retail expansion in the United States with a new Manhattan location, which will feature a newly rebranded micro-store concept, Arc’type, centered around the brand’s most renowned designs. This latest store, which will open across from Central Park on the Upper West Side, joins four other Arc’teryx New York stores, including Arc’teryx Factory Outlet in Woodbury, the Arc’teryx brand store in Soho, and the two Arc’type stores in the West Village and the Flatiron District.
Tennischainstoreage.com

Wilson Sporting Goods opens its first-ever store – with more to come

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has added physical retail to its game. The 108-year-old company has opened its first-ever store, a 2,247-sq.-ft. location in its Chicago hometown. Wilson will continue its direct-to-consumer expansion, opening flagships in New York, Los Angeles, Beijing and Shanghai in the coming months. The Chicago store will...
East Rutherford, NJboozyburbs.com

Champagne Bar Headed to American Dream in East Rutherford

American Dream has announced The Avenue – its “unrivaled luxury shopping and dining experience”. Debuting on September 17th, it features the mall’s “upscale retail portfolio” led by Saks Fifth Avenue. Among the announced dining options was a champagne bar named Brüt, which will also serve sweet and savory foods to...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

What BAZAAR Editors Are Buying from the Major Saks Sale

Every summer, the Saks Fifth Avenue designer sale has something for every closet—whether you gravitate toward Victoria Beckham trousers or Cult Gaia knits. But with more than 10,000 items to sift through and only so many days to shop the sale, you may not find your perfect designer match before it sells out.
ShoppingHGTV

These Clothing Stores Sell Amazing Home Decor, Too

There are certain stores you expect to carry a variety of goods, from clothing to home products to tech — usually department stores and big-box stores — but lately, niche stores seem to be expanding their offerings as well. Websites and mall stores that previously only peddled the latest fashion trends are now stocked with swoon-worthy home accessories, meaning you can cut your shopping time in half if you're looking to update your wardrobe and your space at the same time.
Home & GardenNew Jersey Monthly

Create an Outdoor Escape with These Avant-Garde Items

SUMMER SIT-IN: The well-loved design duo of Bob Williams + Mitchell Gold present the Del Mar outdoor sofa; $2,927 at mgbwhome.com. FAN BASE: Try the Goodee x Baba Tree Bolga fan set for a personal breeze; $100 at Nordstrom.com. POWER TO THE PILLOW: H&M’s simple botanical-silhouette print makes a lively...
YogaETOnline.com

The 41 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

The biggest sales of the year is here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers after a week of exclusive access to Nordy Club cardmembers with either the Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status. Now everyone can take advantage of the deep discounts, and Nordstrom has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. Now that everyone can shop the sale, these amazing deals are sure to go FAST. So get into it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy