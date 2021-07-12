American Dream announces more store openings

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2020 – Arc’teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, is continuing its retail expansion in the United States with a new Manhattan location, which will feature a newly rebranded micro-store concept, Arc’type, centered around the brand’s most renowned designs. This latest store, which will open across from Central Park on the Upper West Side, joins four other Arc’teryx New York stores, including Arc’teryx Factory Outlet in Woodbury, the Arc’teryx brand store in Soho, and the two Arc’type stores in the West Village and the Flatiron District.
