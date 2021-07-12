Cancel
Column: Hedge funds took profits as U.S. oil price hit highest in more than six-years

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Portfolio managers took profits on their bullish petroleum positions after OPEC+ failed to reach agreement on increasing production and U.S. oil prices hit their highest level since late 2014. Hedge funds and other money managers cut their combined position in the six most important petroleum futures and options...

#Wti Oil#Oil Futures#Brent Oil#Opec#Ice Futures Europe#Nymex#European#Ice Wti
BusinessNews On 6

Inflation Rates Hit Highest Levels In More Than A Decade

The price of goods and services in the U.S went up by 5% more in May of this year. We are now now in the midst of the highest inflation rate spike since 2008. "If this continues over the next 6 months, we could be looking at an inflation rate of 7 or 8 percent. Which you would have to go back to the early 1980's to get that high of an inflation rate," said Professor Benjamin Keen.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners rally on higher gold prices

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as miners tracked gold prices higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * Bullion prices rose more than 1% to a near two-week high after the U.S....
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs lowers view on China's offshore equity markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Thursday lowered its view of China's offshore equity markets in the wake of a market rout prompted by Beijing's sweeping regulatory actions. The bank cited a disproportionately high index representation by tech and privately owned companies for its adjustment of views on MSCI China...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices rise as U.S. inventories drop

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 74 cents to settle at 72.39 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 26 cents to close at 74.74 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open on mining, oil stocks

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, lifted by the materials and energy sectors as commodity prices firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused prospects of an increase in lending rates. * At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
BusinessValueWalk

Fed Nothingburger, Dollar Lower, Focus on GDP, PCE

It was a rather pedestrian FOMC Statement day on Wednesday. There is GDP data incoming, and the widely Fed-followed Core PCE Price Index data comes out on Friday. What can we take away from the FOMC Statement and press conference?. Rates unchanged. No rush to raise interest rates. Inflation should...
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil edges higher on tighter U.S. supplies, Brent tops $75 a barrel

SINGAPORE – Oil prices rose on Thursday as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back past $75 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 gained 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.10 a...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at highest in over 2 weeks

Oil futures settled higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices at their highest in more than two weeks a day after the Energy Information Administration reported weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies. Volatility in oil remains, given the spread of the COVID variant, said Dan Flynn, an analyst at The Price Futures Group. However, "demand is increasing even with the headlines that a year ago would have sent shockwaves in the market," he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery climbed by $1.23, or 1.7%, to settle at $73.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month finish since July 13, FactSet data show.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares gains as price pressures ease in June

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback * Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1% * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.5% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as stock markets calmed globally, but gains were capped by data showing national inflation rose less than expected in June. Global equities regained some poise as a storm in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing and investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Canada's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from 3.6% in May, held back by price increases in June last year, data from Statistics Canada showed. Still, the Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2560 to 1.2604. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose ahead of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections. U.S. crude prices were up 0.5% at $72.04 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2.2 basis points to 1.192%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

U.S. oil refiners set for first profit since onset of pandemic

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners are set to post their first quarterly profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, even though higher oil prices and weaker margins in June have tamed analysts' optimism fostered by the rebound in fuel demand. U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand has nearly recovered to...
StocksForbes

Hedge Funds Trail Major Indices But Post Their Strongest June YTD Return In Years

The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index gained 0.26% in June, underperforming the MSCI ACWI (Local) Index, up 1.93%. June's preliminary flow data indicates that the global hedge fund industry recorded $3.5 billion in performance-driven losses and saw $4.1 billion in net investor outflows. Developed markets continue to open up. Vaccination rates...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Oil nears $75 as U.S. inventory drop counters virus concerns

LONDON – Oil rose towards $75 a barrel on Wednesday ahead of an industry report expected to show U.S. crude inventories fell, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections. Official U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory figures are out at 1430 GMT....
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 4.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 4.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 435.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 23, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as risk appetite turns more cautious

* Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil trades near flat at $71.88 a barrel * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as a sell-off in China's stock market weighed on sentiment and a record low for U.S. bond yields after adjusting for inflation signaled worries about the economic outlook. World stocks fell after investors sold Chinese internet giants for a third straight day, while real U.S. bond yields declined ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with some investors betting that the pace of global economic recovery has peaked. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy tends to be sensitive to the outlook for global growth. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $71.88 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents. Still, the currency has recovered from a five-month low last week at 1.2807 when investors were rattled by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Canadian Consumer Price Index report for June is set for release on Wednesday, which will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services used in the index. Shifts include a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell five basis points to 1.173% but held above the five-month low hit last Tuesday at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

