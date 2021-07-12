Thursday Night Thunder Returns To Weedsport Kartway On July 15
WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil Thursday Night Thunder Series returns this Thursday, July 15. Thursday Night Thunder features Weedsport’s point divisions including Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. The series will award its own points with Thursday Night Thunder champions declared following the final event of the Thursday schedule on August 19.oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0