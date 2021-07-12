$25 Tool Holder Is the Solution to Messy Garden Sheds

As an engaged woman on the cusp of 30, my fiancée Lexi wants little more than anything to be a mom—a plant mom, that is. After a year of long distance, Lexi moved to New York City in 2019. She filled our apartment with greenery to combat the concrete jungle we were now living in together; those plants, however, quickly died and were replaced with fake ones. We moved to Brooklyn in spring 2020, where Lexi made her quarantine hobby gardening. And I have nothing but admiration for her determination. My dad has always had a green thumb, but it definitely skipped a generation. I can somehow kill bagged lettuce between the time I buy it and put it in our refrigerator. Despite Lexi’s troublesome history keeping flowers, plants, and herbs alive, this was going to be the time to learn to care for them. Our new home once again filled up with flowers, herbs, and vegetables…which were once again quickly replaced with those of the plastic variety. Lexi has used grow lights, UV lights, apps that tell her how often to water her plants, Reddit and other internet forums for advice, and talked to my father, the avid gardening enthusiast. The Rise Gardens Personal Rise Garden is the first solution that helped Lexi accomplish her dream of keeping plants alive.