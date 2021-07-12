How Voto Latino is using techniques it honed on voter turnout to combat vaccine disinformation
Maria Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, a get-out-the-vote nonprofit for the Latino community, was unsettled when her own mother told her she wouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. It took Kumar two months to convince her mother, who works in the healthcare industry and had gotten herself and her children immunized her whole life, to book an appointment. What had held her mother back were videos she’d watched communicating false narratives—particularly one that featured a woman claiming to be a pharmacist, warning in Spanish not to get the shot, Kumar recalls, “because it was a technology never introduced in humans before.”www.fastcompany.com
