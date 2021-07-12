How Voto Latino is using techniques it honed on voter turnout to combat vaccine disinformation

The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in several parts of the country, which sounds like something that I would have read back in July 2020. But it is July 2021 now, and vaccines have been widely available in this country for about three months. That said, new daily cases are up nearly 70% in just one week. The reason - the highly contagious delta variant is infecting a lot of unvaccinated Americans. That's certainly been the case in Arkansas, the state which now has the highest number of new COVID cases. Just 35% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, and that has prompted the state's Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, to hit the road to try and convince people in person to get vaccinated. Governor Hutchinson joins us now.