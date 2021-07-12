Cancel
Building a Research Agenda to Address Racial Justice as Anti-Racist Initiatives

 16 days ago

Una Osili, Ph.D., Indiana University associate dean for research and international programs; Efroymson Chair in Philanthropy; dean's fellow, Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy is a global expert on philanthropy and social innovation and frequently quoted by international and national news media outlets such as NPR, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. One of The NonProfit Times 2019 and 2020 50 most influential people in the nonprofit sector, Osili shares research findings associated with philanthropy and communities of color, how investing in diversity and equity, and how diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies can improve an organization's bottom line and help achieve business goals.

