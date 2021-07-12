Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurens; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TOOMBS...WHEELER NORTHEASTERN TELFAIR...SOUTHERN TREUTLEN...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Vadalia to Uvalda, Spring Hill and Alamo, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Lyons, Soperton, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Lumber City, Glenwood, Uvalda, Ailey, Scotland, Higgston, Santa Claus, Alston, Tarrytown, Towns, Lothair, Spring Hill, Cedar Grove and Barnhill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH