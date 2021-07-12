Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. Including the Shasta, Scott and Klamath River Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High heat risk signifies an increase in the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfralerts.weather.gov
