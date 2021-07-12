Cancel
Siskiyou County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou County. Including the Shasta, Scott and Klamath River Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High heat risk signifies an increase in the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Coos County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures up to 106 possible. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Most of the West Side valleys in Oregon including the Umpqua, Camas, Rogue, Applegate, and Illinois. This includes Roseburg, Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Corrected wording and Fire Weather Zone referencing Scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening and, possibly, Friday afternoon and evening .Hot weather will continue today through Friday drying out most areas that received rainfall in the past couple of days. Southerly flow will continue to bring increasing atmospheric moisture into the area resulting in scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening over Western Siskiyou County, the Siskiyous, the Cascades, the Douglas County foothills, northern Klamath County, and far northwestern Lake County. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281...284...285 AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Lightning and High Fire Danger are likely to result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA, most of Fire Zone 281 north of Grenada and west of Gazelle; the northern half of Fire Zone 284 north of Tennant, and most of Fire Zone 285. In South Central OR the southwestern half of Fire Zone 625. This includes the Bootleg Fire. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except gusty, shifting winds are likely near thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 14:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 during the afternoon. * WHERE...Woodson, Allen, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum afternoon heat index values from 110 to 114 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma, and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 108 expected with overnight lows only falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...John Day Basin and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of very hot daytime temperatures and continued warm overnight lows will lead to prolonged periods of potential heat exposure. Excessive heat warnings may be needed in future outlooks if forecasts call for hotter temperatures.
Jackson County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley, Siskiyou Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains Corrected wording and Fire Weather Zone referencing Scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening and, possibly, Friday afternoon and evening .Hot weather will continue today through Friday drying out most areas that received rainfall in the past couple of days. Southerly flow will continue to bring increasing atmospheric moisture into the area resulting in scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening over Western Siskiyou County, the Siskiyous, the Cascades, the Douglas County foothills, northern Klamath County, and far northwestern Lake County. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 621, AND 622 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 621, AND 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....Almost all of Fire Weather Zone 280 in western Siskiyou County. In Southwest OR, most of Fire Weather Zone 621 in the Siskiyou Mountains, and portions of southeastern Fire Weather Zone 622 in Jackson County, including the Siskiyou and Cascade foothills. * Wind: Southwest becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except gusty, shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * When: The Red Flag Warning is for Thursday afternoon from 2 pm until 11 pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for Friday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Benton County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected both days. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening, and from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Ottawa County, OKweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Ottawa EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 111 degrees expected this afternoon. * WHERE...Ottawa County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum afternoon heat index values from 110 to 114 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma, and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected Thursday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Jackson County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley, Siskiyou Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains Corrected wording and Fire Weather Zone referencing Scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening and, possibly, Friday afternoon and evening .Hot weather will continue today through Friday drying out most areas that received rainfall in the past couple of days. Southerly flow will continue to bring increasing atmospheric moisture into the area resulting in scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening over Western Siskiyou County, the Siskiyous, the Cascades, the Douglas County foothills, northern Klamath County, and far northwestern Lake County. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 621, AND 622 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 621, AND 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....Almost all of Fire Weather Zone 280 in western Siskiyou County. In Southwest OR, most of Fire Weather Zone 621 in the Siskiyou Mountains, and portions of southeastern Fire Weather Zone 622 in Jackson County, including the Siskiyou and Cascade foothills. * Wind: Southwest becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except gusty, shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * When: The Red Flag Warning is for Thursday afternoon from 2 pm until 11 pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for Friday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.
Clark County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; Western Columbia River Gorge EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. High temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 possible. The hottest day is expected on Friday. * WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Itasca County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Itasca, Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; Koochiching A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ITASCA AND SOUTHWESTERN KOOCHICHING COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Northome, or 36 miles northeast of Bemidji, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Alvwood around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Squaw Lake and Oslund. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 expected this evening, and values of 100 to 105 expected again Thursday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Chase County, KSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chase, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Greenwood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Chase and Greenwood Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

