Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains Corrected wording and Fire Weather Zone referencing Scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening and, possibly, Friday afternoon and evening .Hot weather will continue today through Friday drying out most areas that received rainfall in the past couple of days. Southerly flow will continue to bring increasing atmospheric moisture into the area resulting in scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening over Western Siskiyou County, the Siskiyous, the Cascades, the Douglas County foothills, northern Klamath County, and far northwestern Lake County. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 621, AND 622 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 621, AND 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Impacts: Lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....Almost all of Fire Weather Zone 280 in western Siskiyou County. In Southwest OR, most of Fire Weather Zone 621 in the Siskiyou Mountains, and portions of southeastern Fire Weather Zone 622 in Jackson County, including the Siskiyou and Cascade foothills. * Wind: Southwest becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except gusty, shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * When: The Red Flag Warning is for Thursday afternoon from 2 pm until 11 pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for Friday afternoon and evening. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.