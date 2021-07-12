Cancel
Chester County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, York by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Chester; York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER AND WESTERN YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM EDT At 1044 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with intense lightning 9 miles southwest of York, or 4 miles west of Mcconnells, moving north at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include York, Sharon, Hickory Grove, Mcconnells, Lowrys, Smyrna, Clover, Kings Mountain State Park, Bullock Creek and Bethany. In addition to intense lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.

