Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Botetourt; Rockbridge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...WEST CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE AND NORTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA At 504 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Gala, or near Eagle Rock, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clifton Forge Collierstown Eagle Rock Iron Gate Glen Wilton Longdale Furnace and Gala. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.