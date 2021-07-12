Special Weather Statement issued for Dougherty, Lee, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...LEE AND NORTHWESTERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leesburg, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Albany, Smithville, Turner City, Chokee, Stocks, Forrester, Palmyra, Century, Jordan Place, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Scrutchins, Neyami, Philema, Mossy Dell and Oakfield.alerts.weather.gov
