Modoc County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Modoc County, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 03:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Eastern Siskiyou County and most of Modoc County. This includes areas like Macdoel, Alturas, Likely, Tennant, and Tionesta. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

alerts.weather.gov

County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Alturas, CA
County
Modoc County, CA
City
Tionesta, CA
Local
California Cars
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#03 03 00
