Special Weather Statement issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR APACHE COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT/230 PM MST/ At 303 PM MDT/203 PM MST/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine Springs, or 30 miles northwest of Zuni Pueblo, moving southwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanders, Houck, Pine Springs and Chambers.alerts.weather.gov
