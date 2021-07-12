Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Target Area: Burlington FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR BENSALEM, BRISTOL, FLORENCE AND VICINITY FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS, AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Bensalem, Bristol, Florence and vicinity. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, Bordentown, Beverly, and Tullytown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 350 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 27 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 48 and 57. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC

alerts.weather.gov

