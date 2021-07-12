Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vince Staples’ Self-Titled Album Is His First Release in Three Years

By Audrey Gibbs
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 17 days ago

Vince Staples, a hip-hop artist and rapper hailing from California, released his self-titled album, Vince Staples, on July 9th via Blacksmith Recordings and Motown Records. This 10-track project captures Staples’ childhood in Long Beach as well as his transition into a future full of personal growth. As Staples’ first full-length release since 2018, this LP dives into a vulnerable, yet wise, side of the singer’s personality.

Along with the music, Staples released lyric videos for every song on the album and a music video for “Law of Averages.” The video features Staples alongside other characters with CGI smiles eerily plastered onto their faces. The impact of this visual effect creates political commentary that accompanies the lyrics.

Staples comments on the new LP, saying, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

Additionally, Staples includes spoken interludes (similar to rap group BROCKHAMPTON) that bring the audience into the intricacies of his life. One interlude, “THE APPLE & THE TREE,” includes his mother reflecting on situations where she let her anger control her behavior, and how she regrets losing herself to her temper. Throughout the album, listeners are welcomed into Staples’ head, as he opens up about the anxieties that accompany whether his friends are real or not, or if musical success is pulling him away from his roots.

Staples recognizes that this project is different from his work in the past, and acknowledges how lucky he is to have fans who will explore this project with him. He says, “I’m a mind more than I am an entertainer to a lot of people. I appreciate that my fanbase is willing to go on this ride with me. I’m ready to diversify what we’re doing and see how we affect the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COjHx_0aukOuYD00

You can listen to Vince Staples here now.

VINCE STAPLES TRACKLIST:

1. ARE YOU WITH THAT?

2. LAW OF AVERAGES

3. SUNDOWN TOWN

4. THE SHINING

5. TAKING TRIPS

6. THE APPLE & THE TREE

7. TAKE ME HOME

8. LIL FADE

9. LAKEWOOD MALL

10. MHM

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

253
Followers
624
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#Music Video#Rap Group#Blacksmith Recordings#Motown Records#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for ‘Space Jam’ Song ‘We Win’

Over two months after Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “We Win,” the pair have finally dropped a video to accompany the single. The video combines footage from the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring film with shots of Franklin and Lil Baby performing the track on a basketball court. Lil Baby previously told Rolling Stone of the collaboration, “Working with a legend like Kirk Franklin was cool. I’m proud this is a song that my grandma and kids can listen to, while at the same time I’m still being authentically me. I’m always looking to grow...
HOT 97

First Listen: Vince Staples – “Vince Staples”

Vince Staples New Self-Titled Album – “Vince Staples” has arrived. Vince Staples sixth studio album, and first full-length project since 2018 is a 22-minute self-titled album displaying a much mellower sound than Staples is known for. The album Vince Staples is a quintessential Vince Staples album, like previous projects there are few features, a short run time, and a noticeable Long Beach influence.
Musicklcc.org

Vince Staples: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. At the midpoint of Vince Staples' Tiny...
MusicNME

Vince Staples: “It’s important for me to tell the truth about my experiences”

Vince Staples has a certain je ne sais quois that rap fans love. Whether you like him for his hilarious interviews, his authentic depiction of a California more than familiar to its residents, or simply his refreshing approach to rapping, many consider him quite the documentarian of his generation. Happily repping Long Beach, which also birthed iconic rap unc’ Snoop Dogg, the 28-year-old has been delivering tongue-twisters to his cult fanbase, starting his career over a decade ago with languid 2011 mixtape ‘Shyne Coldchain Vol. 1’.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Vince Staples: King of the Beach

Staples' songs often offer a window into the double helix of exhilaration and terror that come with gang life and gun violence—he’s writing about Tony Soprano on a therapist’s couch, not Tony Montana in the club. The post Vince Staples: King of the Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Musicarcamax.com

Album reviews: John Mayer, Vince Staples, Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio

(Columbia Records, ** 1/2) John Mayer didn't want to create a "'costume" record, he said in a recent interview with the newsletter Blackbird Spyplane. With "Sob Rock," Mayer said, he sought to update the sounds of his childhood — he mentions U2, Lionel Richie, Paula Abdul and other late-'80′s stalwarts — to the present day, a reupholstering of sorts. What he hoped to do, he says, was to "grind the influences into a fine enough dust that you can make a new paste out of it."
Musicrestorationnewsmedia.com

Local teen releases first album, ‘Flight’

Teen singer, songwriter and producer Max LaMont debuted his long-awaited first solo single, “Another Love,” on all major streaming platforms last week. LaMont, who previously released the album “Flight” as part of the pop duo Neverlanding, sees the release of this single as a “bold step” and the beginning of a new chapter in his life and adult musical journey.
Musichypebeast.com

Vince Staples Performs Tracks from New Album for 'NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Vince Staples graced the stage of NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert to perform a selection of cuts from his latest self-titled album. The 12-minute set saw the artist perform “LAW OF AVERAGES,” “SUNDOWN TOWN,” “THE SHINING” and “TAKE ME HOME,” with guest artist Fousheé appearing alongside Staples to do the final track. He was also joined by Vince Staples producer Kenny Beats on bass, Gio “Dutchboi” Ligeon on guitar and vocals, Reske on keys and vocals and David Meyers Jr. on drums.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Yung Bleu Releases His Debut Album ‘Moon Boy’

Yung Bleu has become one of hip-hop’s hottest stars. He has had a successful breakout year in 2020, with his hit single “You’re Mines Still” featuring Drake. Now, the Alabama native has released his debut album, “Moon Boy.”. Bleu made the announcement for his album via Instagram where he gave...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life

During his lifetime, Mac Miller impacted the lives of many of his peers. He brought EarthGang on their first tour. He bonded and worked with Earl Sweatshirt after the rapper returned from a brief hiatus. And as it happens, he also played a pivotal role in helping Vince Staples' own rap career take shape, as the Long Beach emcee explained during a recent Drink Champs appearance.
Long Beach, CAmxdwn.com

Album Review: Vince Staples – Vince Staples

Vulnerability is slowly becoming more acceptable within the hip-hop/rap industry. While being open about life experience has been present since the genre’s debut, it’s the raw emotions and feelings that come about because of the experience that is becoming accepted. Now more than ever, people see artists of this genre spew lines of heartbreak, mental health, their difficult life situations, etc. and how it has shaped them. Vince Staples has been one of these artists since his debut. His pain gets masked with humorous lines immediately after as well as a fun and entertaining persona on social media. With his latest release, Vince Staples (produced solely by Kenny Beats), people see the North Long Beach rapper continue to be vulnerable but in a more explicit and serious manner.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Releases First Single From 'Seamless' Instrumental Solo Album

"Death By A Thousand Licks", the first single from George Lynch's upcoming solo album, "Seamless", can be streamed below. Due on August 20 via Rat Pak Records, the LP features nine brand new tracks and three bonus tracks from Lynch, who is backed by drummer Jimmy D'Anda and bassist Eric Loiselle on the album. "Seamless" is produced by Lynch and is now available for pre-order in various configurations here.
Musicptownmedia.com

Vince Staples Said Mac Miller Refused Royalties For ‘Stolen Youth’

Back in 2013, Vince Staples and Mac Miller released a collaborative mixtape called Stolen Youth, which was entirely produced by Miller under the pseudonym Larry Fisherman. Now, Staples has revealed a touching anecdote about the late rapper, who died in 2018, saying that he refused to accept royalties from the project.
Musictheobelisk.net

Slowpoke Set Aug. 22 Release for Self-Titled Debut; Teaser Streaming

Okay, you got me. I started out wanting to write about Newfoundland’s Slowpoke because the opener and longest track (immediate points) from their upcoming self-titled, self-released debut album is called “Stony Iommi” and that rules. But then I actually listened to the track, which effortlessly shifts from grindcore sludge to psychedelic jamming before giving way to the punk-via-desert hook of “Slumlord” and the leaves-bruises “Sid the Cat,” and well, by then you’re pretty much hooked. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’ve been listening to a lot of records in the last couple weeks — 110 reviews’ll do that — and I hope you’ll give me the benefit of the doubt accordingly when I tell you that I haven’t heard anything in that entire process that sounds like this.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Directs Wild Converse Commercial Ft. Vince Staples

Tyler, The Creator is fresh off of the release of his latest album, Call Me If You're Lost. The rapper's latest body of work was rolled out with several short teasers that put Tyler's directorial efforts in focus. However, Converse recently tapped the Odd Future head honcho for a brand new short film that they released today. Titled The Really Cool Converse Club, the clip features appearances from Vince Staples, Tim Meadows, Henry Rollins, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy