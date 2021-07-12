Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

Wrestling-edge.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 53

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Cte#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Twins With Daughter in 4th of July Photos

Ice-T and Coco Austin are celebrating July 4 with their 5-year-old daughter Chanel in style! The Ice Loves Coco star and her daughter twinned in matching red, white and blue dresses for the holiday, posing for adorable pictures shared to Austin's Instagram Sunday. "We're always looking for an excuse to match," the model captioned the photoshoot on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Parent ’Hood’ Star Suzzanne Douglas Dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who played dozens of roles throughout her four-decade career, has died at her home on Martha’s Vineyard from complications of cancer, her husband said. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word.” Douglas was born in Chicago and raised by a single mom, eventually making her silver screen debut in Tap. She went on to star in the WB series The Parent ’Hood and had roles in Whitney, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In January, she revealed on Facebook that she’d battled “two life threatening cancers,” encouraging others to not let “poor health interrupt your purpose.”
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Actor, model Daniel Mickelson dead at 23

ATLANTA — Actor and budding fashion designer Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at the age of 23, his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, confirmed via social media Monday night. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even...
WWEMovieWeb

Mr. Wonderful Remembered as Hulk Hogan and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff

The legends of pro wrestling are banding together to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff. Known to wrestling fans worldwide as "Mr. Wonderful," Paul Orndorff sadly passed away on Monday following a recent dementia diagnosis at the age of 71. Many fans have been left in mourning in the wake of the news, and those who knew Ondorff and had even performed with him in the ring are feeling especially heartbroken.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

Who Are The Famous Twins Sisters? TikTok Star Launched GoFundMe After Father Dies, Wiki, Age, Instagram explored!

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father. (Who Is Ms.Hill? MLB Star Trevor Bauer Denies Assault On A Woman, Wiki, Age, Instagram!)
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
WWEtvinsider.com

See Hulk Hogan’s Touching Tribute to WWE’s Legendary Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, Who Dies at 71

Tributes are pouring in from across the wrestling world for “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who died on Monday at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” Orndorff’s son Travis wrote on Instagram. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...

Comments / 53

Community Policy