Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Behind The Song: Foo Fighters, “Everlong” by Dave Grohl

By Paul Zollo
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 17 days ago

It’s David Letterman’s favorite song by his favorite band, and a song which helped save his life. Foo Fighters performed it five times on his show, including the finale of the final show

It’s a song which defined its time, the last act of the 90s. It seemed to be playing from every radio always then. Its muted electric rhythm guitar part, played right-handed by Dave Grohl, beautifully mirrors Kurt Cobain’s simmering signature groove. In his hands, though, it’s not sorrowful. Nor is it euphoric. But it is a hopeful sound, hopeful there can be a love that is true and also lasting:

If everything could ever feel this real forever

If anything could ever be this good again

…”

Despite its title, the song “Everlong” didn’t take long to finish. About 45 minutes at the most, Dave Grohl remembered. It grew from a seed he discovered while recording “Monkey Wrench” for the previous album. That song is in drop-D tuning on guitar, and while jamming around in that key during a break, he stumbled on a new riff he thought of as a good “Sonic Youth rip-off.”

He filed that riff away in the back of his brain, and brought it back when writing “Everlong.” By this point, his life had shifted drastically both emotionally and physically. He had left his wife and moved out of their home after falling in love with Louise Post, who was in the band Veruca Salt. It was the start of Christmastime, 1996, and he was crashing at a friend’s home in Virginia in a sleeping bag on the floor. It’s there he started and finished “Everlong” on his acoustic guitar–based on that drop-D tuning and riff–in less than an hour.

“That song’s about a girl that I’d fallen in love with,” said Grohl, “and it was about being connected to someone so much that not only do you love them physically and spiritually, but when you sing along with them you harmonize perfectly.”

He recorded a raw demo of it himself at a friend’s Washington, D.C. studio. Grohl, who famously played drums in Nirvana after Kurt Cobain heard him and insisted he join his band, played all the instruments on the demo- guitars, bass and drums, and vocals.

“That song has always meant something

incredibly personal and intimate to me and my family.”

David Letterman

He recorded it with the Foos for their second album The Colour and The Shape. The Foos’ who’s who, in addition to Grohl on guitar and lead vocals, included Pat Smear on guitar, Nate Mendel on bass and Taylor Hawkins on drums.

On “Everlong,” however, there are only three Foos; Grohl plays drums and rhythm guitar, Smear’s on lead guitar and Mendel on bass.

With Gil Norton producing, they cut it at Grandmaster Studios (formerly The Bijou) at the corner of Sunset & Cahuenga in Hollywood.*

The plan was to have Louise Post join them in Hollywood to sing on the track. But as she was in Chicago then, they recorded her vocals remotely–which back then in the 20th century was done over the telephone.

During the breakdown, Grohl inserted funny linguistics. Inspired by Lennon’s love of inserting samples he’d find at random into the mix (such as the Shakespearean radio voices woven into “I Am The Walrus”), Grohl read passages from a book he picked up in the studio for the record’s breakdown section, and told his engineer’s childhood story. The book passages were never used, but the story remained.)

The Colour and The Shape came out in the Summer of 1997.

David Letterman called it “my favorite song by my favorite band.”

During his recovery from heart surgery in 2000, he said, this was the song that got him through. He loved it so much, and it had such meaning in his life, that he invited Foo Fighters to perform it on the show five different times, between 1997 and 2015, including two of the most momentous and poignant shows: In 2000, for Dave’s first show back after his heart surgery and recovery, and in 2015 for Letterman’s’s final show.

“That song has always meant something incredibly personal and intimate to me and my family,” Letterman said.

After the first Foo Fighter’s incendiary performance of the song on his show, Dave remarked, “That’s what’s causing global warming.”

They performed it again on February 21, 2000, which was Letterman’s first night back after the night Dave returned after being gone from TV for several months recovering from heart surgery.

In all his years on television, rarely has Letterman ever seemed so completely giddy with excitement as he did following this performance. His unrestrained delight and gratitude is great to see, and so rare for him. You can see Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ amazed smile at Dave’s response.

“We just felt like we had to be there,” said Grohl. “Not only was it an honor to be asked, but it felt like something we had to do – because he had always meant so much to us. And that started this connection that we’ve had for years. It’s fucking cool, you know?”

Getting to that show, however, was not easy for the band. But given the occasion, they surmounted all obstacles to share that night with Letterman. Their determination to be there so moved Letterman, he spoke about it, and this song, in his very final words after 33 years on late-night TV:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLyea_0aukOlqu00
Dave Grohl. Photo by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter

Fifteen years ago I had open heart surgery,” said Letterman, “and these people (Foo Fighters) saved my life.

“I’m out not doing the show for about 15 weeks, and I was talking to (producer) Sheila Rogers. She said, ‘On your first show back, is there anything you would like special musically?’

“And we got to talking and I said, `Well, how about Foo Fighters?’ They’d been on, I think, four or five times then.

She said, `Well, I’ll ask them. But it could be a problem.’

I said, `Well, just ask them. And also there’s a song of theirs I would like to hear. It’s special to me. It’s been meaningful through my heart recovery. It would be just great.’

Two days later she calls back and says, `Well…uh… they’re on tour in South America.’ I said, `Oh, darn.’

And she said, `That’s alright. They cancelled the tour. They’re coming to do the show, and they’re doing the song that you asked for.’

[The audience burst into applause at this point.]

And happily ever since then, we’ve been joined at the hip. God bless you, gentlemen.

“Okay, that’s pretty much all I got. The only thing I have left to do on a television program. Thank you and good night.”

Those were the last words of Dave’s late-night stand. The band played, during which a poignant series of memories from the show through the decades played.

“Everlong”

By Dave Grohl

Hello I’ve waited here for you

Tonight I throw myself in two

Out of the red

Out of her head she sang

Come down and waste away with me

Down with me

Slow, how you wanted it to be

I’m over my head

Out of her head she sang

And I wonder

When I sing along with you

If everything could ever feel this real forever

If anything could ever be this good again

The only thing I’ll ever ask of you

You’ve got to promise not to stop when I say when

She sang

Breathe out

So I can breathe you in

Hold you in

And now

I know you’ve always been

Out of your head

Out of my head I sang

And I wonder

When I sing along with you

If everything could ever feel this real forever

If anything could ever be this good again

The only thing I’ll ever ask of you

You’ve got to promise not to stop when I say when

She sang

*Grandmaster Studios, formerly the Bijou recording studio at 1520 Cahuenga in Hollywood, is where I also worked long from 1982-1983 as second engineer to the legendary Joe Borja. Joe moved over to A&M, where he worked for years. The studio building, originally a silent movie theater, was sold and is being reconstructed.

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

253
Followers
624
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Lennon
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Veruca Salt#Smear#Grandmaster Studios#Sunset Cahuenga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAOL Corp

Founding Slipknot member and acclaimed drummer Joey Jordison dead at age 46

Joey Jordison, best known as the former drummer, co-songwriter, and co-founder of influential alternative metal band Slipknot as well as the guitarist for horror-punk group Murderdolls, has died, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by his family. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer,...
Music940wfaw.com

Dee Snider: Dave Grohl Is ‘A Phil Collins Of His Generation’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has nothing but raves about Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl. Metealheadzone.com posted excerpts from Snider's appearance on The Jasta Show, which showed how much Snider has dug Grohl's work across the board, saying, “Dave Grohl. I’ve got so much admiration for him and respect, a true fan of metal. That Probot record (2004’s self-titled — that is so good. If people don’t know of Probot, Dave is a fan of hardcore metal. He got all those great vocalists (or the Probot project), and just created this album, wrote songs with them, produced them, recorded them.”
MusicNew Haven Register

Jeff LaBar, Guitarist for Hard Rock Band Cinderella, Dies at 58

Jeff LaBar, guitarist for the hard rock band Cinderella, which rose to multi-platinum status in the late 1980s, has died at age 58. No cause of death has been given. Cinderella had not recorded an album since 1994 but had continued to tour until a few years ago, at which point they irretrievably broke up, according to band members.
Musicloudersound.com

10 times Joey Jordison was an absolute hero

With the announcement of the death of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, the world of metal has lost a genuine icon. Jordison rose to prominence as drummer with the nine-headed monster from Iowa, but there was so much more to him than just being a member of modern metal’s most influential band.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Joey Jordison Subs on a Metallica Gig in 2004

On June 6th, 2004, mere hours before Metallica were due onstage to headline the Download Festival — the U.K.’s biggest metal event — medics rushed drummer Lars Ulrich to the hospital to treat a then-undisclosed illness. Rather than let down the estimated 70,000 fans in attendance, the band tapped some of their famous friends who had already played that day to fill in. Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo played the night’s first two songs, “Battery” and “The Four Horsemen,” while Slipknot’s Joey Jordison — dressed in his trademark mask and jumpsuit — played the rest of the set (with the exception...
Inglewood, CARedlands Daily Facts

Foo Fighters postpone Forum show due to COVID-19

Foo Fighters postponed a show Forum in Inglewood on scheduled for Saturday, July, 17, due to the coronavirus, the band posted on social media Wednesday, July 14. The sold-out show, which was supposed to be a celebratory return to the venue after the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music for more than a year, was scrapped after someone in the Foo Fighters organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to the band’s post.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Foo Fighters to rock Alaska for first time ever

Not content to bring live rock n roll marathons back to the Lower 48, Foo Fighters have confirmed a three-show expedition to Alaska. The band will play its first ever shows in the Last Frontier August 17th and 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage and August 21st at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
Chicago, ILwfav951.com

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Gives Back Story On Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’

Veruca Salt's Louise Post is giving some background on the song written about her by her ex, Dave Grohl, on which she contributed backing vocals. The song is “Everlong,” one of the Foo Fighter's most iconic hits. She shared an old YouTube clip that isolates Post’s contributions, writing in part, “I sang these back-ups over the phone at 2am after being woken up from a deep sleep in Chicago by DG who was tracking the vocals for “Everlong” in LA . . . The whispered section of this song was originally the dream I was having when the phone rang . . .”
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Dave Grohl’s ex Louise Post reveals backstory of “Everlong”

Coming across a YouTube post of her own isolated backup vocals on Foo Fighters’ classic “Everlong” has sent Veruca Salt‘s Louise Post down a rabbit hole — leading her to reminisce about the recording of the song, which Dave Grohl wrote about their then-romance. Posting a snippet of that isolated...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Dave Grohl vs. John Joseph, the Covid-19 Vaccine Battle

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, I likely don’t need to tell you, is quite a popular fella. From his internet drum-offs with children to his charitable work to his general demeanor to his boat loads of hit songs, the dude’s whole thing is making people feel good amidst the sea of shit the world has to offer. Unsurprisingly, seeing as he’s a man of logic and reason, he is strongly in favor of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Agoura Hills, CAmxdwn.com

John Joseph of Bloodclot and Cro Mags JM Criticizes Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters for Playing Vaccine-Only Shows

Bloodclot’s John Joseph criticized the band Foo Fighters in a recent interview for playing concerts only for fully COVID-19 vaccinated fans. The band has played two shows so far, in New York and in California, that were exclusively for people who were either vaccinated and showed proof or for those under 16, had a negative rapid test result, according to PRP.
decaturradio.com

Foo Fighters Heading To Alaska Next Month

Foo Fighters have announced the band's first Alaskan dates. Blabbermouth reported the band will hit Anchorage for a pair of shows set for August 17th and 19th at the Dena'ina Center, as well as August 21st at Fairbanks' Carlson Center. As we previously reported, the Foos were forced to postpone...
NME

Cro-Mags singer criticises Foo Fighters for vaccinated shows

The longtime singer of Cro-Mags, who now performs under a separate entity as Cro-Mags JM, has criticised the Foo Fighters for playing shows where everyone must be vaccinated. John Joseph, who has dubbed the band the “Flu Pfizers”, said in a new interview that it’s a “bullshit” move from the legendary rockers.
Music101wkqx.com

Check out this Dad strumming Foo Fighters for his newborn son

Gotta start ’em young into the world of alternative music! Check out this Dad playing “Everlong” for his newborn song. After you dab your eyes (I mean — it’s probably dusty wherever you are watching this), here’s how you could see the Foo Fighters get inducted into the HOF. Or, you can text SUNDAY to 312101 for a chance at being in Grant Park to watch Dave Grohl and crew close out Lollapalooza. Or BOTH! — [eric]
themusicuniverse.com

Foo Fighters announce rescheduled Los Angeles Forum date

Foo Fighters have announced August 26th as the new date for their show at the Fabulous Forum in Los Angeles. All tickets for the initial July 17th show will be honored. Last week, the band was forced to postpone the show due to someone within their camp contracting COVID. “Despite...
Billboard

Foo Fighters Kick Off Summer Tour With ZZ Top Tribute, Bee Gees Classics

The show for a modest crowd of 8,000 had all the trappings of one of the band's raucous arena or stadium shows for 18,000 or 80,000, with Dave Grohl and company playing their hearts out on such beloved ragers as "My Hero," "Breakout" and "Monkey Wrench" as they helped to christen the outdoor portion of the city's brand new riverfront venue, the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center.
Seattle, WARevolver

AVOID: Meet Wild Seattle Rockers Channeling Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews

It's June 28th in Seattle, and the city is ready to combust. The typically temperate region is currently stuck beneath a weather phenomenon called a "heat dome" that is causing a record-breaking heatwave throughout Washington State. To make matters worse, Seattle is one of the least air-conditioned major cities in the country, which has forced many restaurants and community events to close as a result of the oppressive conditions.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Top 20 Rock Songs of 2021 (So Far)

It’s been an uneven year for rock music so far, thanks in no small part to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many artists used lockdown time to craft new material, rules on social distancing meant that band members often had to jump through hoops to get into a studio together, if they even could.
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Watch Taylor Hawkins Front Foo Fighters on Andy Gibb Disco Cover

While much has been made of Dave Grohl reaching into his falsetto to cover the Bee Gees on Foo Fighters new Hail Satin EP, drummer Taylor Hawkins vocal contributions should not be overlooked either. A new performance video has surfaced of Hawkins fronting the group for their cover of Andy Gibb's chart-topping 1978 disco hit "Shadow Dancing."

Comments / 0

Community Policy