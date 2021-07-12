Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What Could the World's Largest 3D Printer Using Super Polymers Mean for Medtech Manufacturing?

By Amanda Pedersen
plasticstoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D printing has taken on a whole new significance over the past 15 months as industries — including medtech manufacturing — struggle to manage pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Roboze, a manufacturer of industrial 3D printing technology for extreme end-use applications, just released what it says is the world's first 3D printer with a heated chamber designed to produce large-scale parts with super polymers and composites. The Houston, TX-based company says the Argo 1000 can offer customizable parts and on-demand production at scale.

www.plasticstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Printers#Medtech#Peek#Ultem Am9085f#The Argo 1000#Everyone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
Related
LenovoGovernment Technology

Where is the world’s first 3D-printed steel bridge?

Installed across a canal in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, the world’s first 3D-printed stainless steel bridge took just six months to print. It was designed by Joris Laarman Lab, engineered by Arup, and also involved ABB, Air Liquide, ArcelorMittal, Autodesk, AMS Institute and Lenovo. The 40-foot-long pedestrian bridge was printed...
NFLsme.org

3D Printer ‘Fingerprint’ Fights Counterfeiters

Similar to the way each person has a set of exclusive fingerprints, the extruder head of a filament 3D printer has a unique temperature curve. That’s the hypothesis of researchers at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo in their recent paper, “ThermoTag: A Hidden ID of 3D Printers for Fingerprinting and Watermarking,” published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security. The thermodynamics of the extruder head, dubbed its “ThermoTag” by the researchers, puts a stamp undetectable to the naked eye on the physical properties of parts it prints.
BusinessDesign World Network

Elementum 3D adopts cold spray metal 3D printing technology

Elementum 3D, an additive manufacturing (AM) research and development company that specializes in the creation of advanced metals, composites, and ceramics, has acquired cold spray metal 3D printing technology developed by SPEE3D. The acquisition will allow Elementum 3D to offer more capabilities within its current services by expanding into metal cold spray technology.
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

Prototyping Firm Acquires One of the Largest 3D Printing Companies in U.S.

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New Hampshire rapid prototyping firm announced its acquisition of...
Businesstctmagazine.com

Evolve Additive ships first multi-material 3D printing system to unnamed customer

Evolve Additive Solutions has shipped its first Scalable Volume Production (SVP) 3D printing platform to an unnamed global customer. The company placed its order last November, soon after Evolve had aligned with Siemens to advance the SVP’s automation capabilities with the Xcelerator software portfolio. Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP)...
Technologycambridgema.gov

3D Printing 101

Learn how to use our Sindoh 3D printers and customize a design for your first 3D print in The Hive. Completing Hive Safety & Glowforge 101 is a prerequisite to registering for this workshop. You must complete Hive Safety Training & Glowforge 101 before participating in this program. View The...
EngineeringEurekAlert

World's first 3D-printed steel footbridge unveiled by robot in Amsterdam

The bridge, which is over four years in the making and is led by Dutch company MX3D, will be a 'living laboratory' in Amsterdam's city centre. Using its vast network of installed sensors, Imperial College London researchers will measure, monitor and analyse the performance of the novel 12-metre-long structure as it handles pedestrian traffic.
EngineeringAugusta Free Press

How do metal 3D printers work?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Are you planning on producing metal parts? If this is the case, there are a couple of machining processes you could potentially employ. Requesting a CNC machining quote is a great example of this, but it is also possible to 3D print metal products. You could do this with the help of a 3D printing service, although you could buy your own metal 3D printer as well of course. Which option you are going for will depend on your situation, but it is definitely important to know how the metal 3D printers work. Thankfully this will be explained below.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

BigRep introduces storage cabinet for 3D printer filaments

Designed to protect filament from material degradation, BigRep’s new Shield dry cabinet stores up to 60 kg of filament in an environment that’s more than 99% humidity-free. The company claims the cabinet reduces material waste on FFF-style printers by 20% and can save up to 50% on nozzle- and extruder-repair costs.
ElectronicsToms Hardware

Best 3D Printer

With various types of 3D printing showing up in the headlines on a nearly daily basis, there’s never been a better time than 2021 to learn more about this exciting technology and start using it yourself. 3D printing is a rewarding hobby for some, a lucrative career for others, and a fun topic of conversation for almost everyone. You can get one of the best 3D printers and plenty of material for well under $300 in 2021, so consider what you’ll be making with it and read on to learn more.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

ONE OF THE WORLD'S LARGEST TELECOMS EXTENDS AGREEMENT TO USE DATA443® ACCESS CONTROL MANAGER™ PLATFORM

Extension Continues Passwordless Fine - Grained Access Controls with Box .net Services. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443" or the "Company") ( OTCPK: ATDSD - ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce the successful contract extension for its Access Control Manager™ platform (formerly "Resilient Access for Box.net") with one of the world's largest cable TV, home internet and telephone providers.
Electronicshackaday.com

Modified 3D-Printer Solders Through-Hole Components

Surface-mount technology has been a fantastic force multiplier for electronics in general and for hobbyists in particular. But sometimes you’ve got no choice but to use through-hole components, meaning that even if you can take advantage of SMDs for most of the design, you still might need to spend a little time with soldering iron in hand. Or not, if you’ve got a spare 3D printer lying around.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Silent Industrial-Grade 3D Printers

The Creality Sermoon D1 3D Printer is a durably designed peripheral for makers and professionals alike that will enable them to enjoy a precision printing experience at their leisure. The unit its characterized by its semi-enclosed printing chamber that features an all-metal extruder within along with a Carborundum glass platform. The silent motherboard works with the other quiet components to keep the unit going without causing a disturbance for those in the surrounding area.
Economytctmagazine.com

Markforged launches aerospace-ready composite 3D printing materials

Markforged has announced the launch of aerospace-ready versions of its Onyx FR and Carbon FR 3D printing materials. Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fibre FR-A materials are undergoing qualification on Markforged’s X7 additive manufacturing platform at the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), one of two bodies authorised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to qualify materials for flight. Upon completion, Markforged will be the first to have a continuous fibre-reinforced additive manufacturing process qualified by NCAMP.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Bayesian Optimisation for Sequential Experimental Design with Applications in Additive Manufacturing

Bayesian optimization (BO) is an approach to globally optimizing black-box objective functions that are expensive to evaluate. BO-powered experimental design has found wide application in materials science, chemistry, experimental physics, drug development, etc. This work aims to bring attention to the benefits of applying BO in designing experiments and to provide a BO manual, covering both methodology and software, for the convenience of anyone who wants to apply or learn BO. In particular, we briefly explain the BO technique, review all the applications of BO in additive manufacturing, compare and exemplify the features of different open BO libraries, unlock new potential applications of BO to other types of data (e.g., preferential output). This article is aimed at readers with some understanding of Bayesian methods, but not necessarily with knowledge of additive manufacturing; the software performance overview and implementation instructions are instrumental for any experimental-design practitioner. Moreover, our review in the field of additive manufacturing highlights the current knowledge and technological trends of BO.
Engineeringplasticstoday.com

Designing Medical Devices for Manufacturability: How to Do It and Why You Should

Product design engineers today face so many pressures associated with cost and turn-around time, that manufacturing considerations sometimes end up on the back burner. MD+DI recently interviewed three industry experts on how to keep manufacturability top of mind in the design process, particularly when designing a medical device. First, let's...
Engineeringhackaday.com

See This Hybrid Approach To Folded 3D Printed Mechanisms

3D printers are quite common nowadays, but we’re still far from exhausting new ideas to try with them. [Angus] of [Maker’s Muse] recently got interested in 3D printing small mechanical assemblies that can be put together by folding them up, and also depend on folding linkages for the moving parts. (Video, embedded below.) The result would be lightweight, functional assemblies that would be simple to manufacture and require very few parts; but how to make the hinges themselves is the tricky part. As a proof-of-concept, [Angus] designed a clever steering linkage that could be printed flat and folded together, and shows his work on trying to make it happen.
Electronicshackaday.com

Smart Mirror Talks To 3D Printers

As time goes by, it’s only getting easier to make a magic mirror. You know, a mirror connected to the internet that shows information like news, weather, or whatever you want, right there on top of your stunning visage. In [Forsyth Creations]’ case, that data includes 3D printer activity on the network — something that’s way more relevant to daily life than say, headlines about Kim Jong Un’s weight loss progress. The build video is embedded below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy