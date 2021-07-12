What Could the World's Largest 3D Printer Using Super Polymers Mean for Medtech Manufacturing?
3D printing has taken on a whole new significance over the past 15 months as industries — including medtech manufacturing — struggle to manage pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Roboze, a manufacturer of industrial 3D printing technology for extreme end-use applications, just released what it says is the world's first 3D printer with a heated chamber designed to produce large-scale parts with super polymers and composites. The Houston, TX-based company says the Argo 1000 can offer customizable parts and on-demand production at scale.www.plasticstoday.com
