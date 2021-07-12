Paul Orndorff, WWE's 'Mr. Wonderful,' Dies At 71

This is a strange week as I had a full column planned out but then some news broke earlier this week that meant things needed to be changed. Therefore, this week is going to something I don’t like having to write that often: a farewell to someone who I didn’t realize I respected as much as I did until not so very long ago. He earned every bit of the respect that he had and it has already been a bit difficult to accept that one of the best ever is actually gone.