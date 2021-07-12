Paul Orndorff, WWE's 'Mr. Wonderful,' Dies At 71
Paul Orndorff, the professional wrestler known to WWE (NYSE: WWE) fans as “Mr. Wonderful,” died on Monday at the age of 71. A Life In The Ring: Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. was born Oct. 29, 1949, in Brandon, Florida, and first gained prominence as a running back at the University of Tampa, scoring 21 career touchdowns. He was a 12th round selection in the 1973 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, but didn't pass the NFL physical. He played one season for the World Football League’s Jacksonville Sharks in 1975 before switching careers to professional wrestling.www.benzinga.com
