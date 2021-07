For over a year we haven’t had normalcy especially on Wall Street. The pandemic was a reset button for the whole world. We are trying to normalize but we are not there yet. The reopening process in the U.S. is going well. This is in spite of a sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases. The inoculation has given a people extra courage to do more. This is turbulence since the outbreak has been especially egregious in the stock market. One concept remains a constant, which is the 5G upgrade cycle. It is late and slow developing, but it is finally here. That was the reason for optimism in Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock.