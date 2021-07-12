Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Red Robin In Longview Is Permanently Closed

By Lucky Larry
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So much for temporary, it's permanent now. When you want a juicy burger in Longview, you now have one less choice. The Longview location of Red Robin on Loop 281 east of the mall is now permanently closed. In 2016 it was announced that a new burger chain would be...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 7

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Longview, TX
Food & Drinks
Longview, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Longview, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Suburbs#Food Drink#Red Robin Gourmet Burgers#Texas Stacker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Mesmerizing Ribs Can Be Found at These Restaurants Near Tyler

Before we get into this very honest conversation about barbecue in East Texas, I want everyone to know this is not a paid advertisement. No one featured below for having delicious ribs paid to be on this list. It was created by locals in a Facebook group when the question came up about where to find the best ribs in Tyler. Obviously, everyone's taste-buds are a little different so not everyone will agree on one location in fact we got quite a few suggestions on where to find the best ribs.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Tyler Whataburger Manager Goes Above and Beyond for Hungry Officer

Whenever we can highlight something great in our community we need to do so. There is too much negativity in the world, but there is still a lot of good that happens here in East Texas. There was one specific story that caught my eye online and the incident took place at a Whataburger here in Tyler. It's includes a technical glitch, an amazing employee and one hungry police officer.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Volunteers Needed to Beautify Tyler for Park Service Day

Living in Tyler is a dream come true, as least I think so. It's gorgeous here, there is a lot to do and if you want to be in the big city it's not far. But as beautiful as it is here we need to take action now to make sure that it stays looking nice. That's why the City of Tyler is looking for volunteers to help out with Park Service Day.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Generosity, Thoughtfulness And Help Is Spreading Throughout East Texas

In a very negative world it's great to see positive things happening around East Texas. Turning on and watching the news you could be left with a feeling that the world is just falling apart because the news anchors are talking about the quick rise in COVID-19 cases again, wearing masks and the debate surrounding them, gun violence around the nation, the inquiries happening in Washington, D.C. along with other political hot topics, its just enough to make you almost believe we're coming apart at the seams as a society.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Have You Spotted This Leading-Edge Restaurant Trend in Tyler?

If you tip your server twenty percent, all of that tip money goes to the server, right? Not if this Denver restaurant trend invades Tyler. 1. If your week-long road trip means you'll be spending endless hours in the car, give the kids a screen and you will never hear "Are we there yet." Sometimes screens are handy and necessary.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Volunteers Needed To Keep Tyler, Texas Beautiful

Keep Tyler Beautiful would like Tyler residents to help beautify community parks through restoration projects during Park Service Day on Saturday, September 18. If you are interested in assisting with this project, volunteers are asked to arrive between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registration at Woldert Park. The projects will include litter cleanups, painting park restrooms, replacing mulch at playgrounds, installing picnic tables, restoring flowerbeds and other various activities. During registration, you will be able to select the park location and project you would like to assist with. Park locations include Woldert Park, Glass Park, Glass Recreation Center, Fun Forest Park, Pollard Park and Gassaway Park.
Longview, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Chick-fil-A Longview Delivers And Tyler Looks To Do The Same Soon

Convenience. That's what we're looking for and Chick-fil-A in Longview and Tyler are taking it to whole new level. Food delivery service isn't just limited to the old pepperoni pizza any longer. You can have almost any meal you want delivered to your front door or office. Food delivery expanded exponentially when the pandemic struck and now all of a sudden we're using our phones to have our meals delivered to us by third party providers.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Seven Most Mispronounced Texas City Names for Texas First Timers

If you're visiting Texas this year, or new to the state, you have probably run across some city names on the map that you're having trouble pronouncing. We are here to help. Here is our list of the seven most commonly mispronounced cities in Texas and how to say them correctly. And if your travels take you through East Texas, three of those cities are on the list.
Longview, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Exciting New Business Development in Longview at Main and Main

Anytime there are new businesses opening up in East Texas it's good news. That means more employment opportunities and more options for families that live here and visitors who are enjoying time here. And Longview locals are excited to hear that there is a new business development that is in the works that will add multiple new businesses to the area.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

East Texan Arrested with Five Hogtied Sheep in Trunk of His Civic

Look, I am not a rancher. I do not own a huge piece of land full of cows, chickens, horses and other farm animals. I can barely keep a garden together. The one thing I do know is that if you're going to transport some farm animals, a Honda Civic is not the vehicle of choice. For one East Texan, he thought that the trunk of his Civic was the perfect way to transport five sheep. Idiot.
Marshall, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Marshall Mansion For Sale Comes With Elevator But Less Than One Acre

Plain and simple it's difficult to find everything you want in a home purchase. That is true even when you're buying a multi-million dollar home like we found in Marshall, Texas. It is currently the most expensive home for sale in Marshall and it is absolutely gorgeous although if you're looking for lots of land, that is a problem, as this mansion sits on less than one acre.

Comments / 7

Community Policy