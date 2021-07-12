Red Robin In Longview Is Permanently Closed

Before we get into this very honest conversation about barbecue in East Texas, I want everyone to know this is not a paid advertisement. No one featured below for having delicious ribs paid to be on this list. It was created by locals in a Facebook group when the question came up about where to find the best ribs in Tyler. Obviously, everyone's taste-buds are a little different so not everyone will agree on one location in fact we got quite a few suggestions on where to find the best ribs.