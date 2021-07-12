Informa Markets Engineering West and California Manufacturers & Technology Association Team Up to Showcase Innovation
Informa Markets Engineering West is partnering with the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) to showcase manufacturing modernization and innovation in California. Taking place August 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center, the event features established manufacturing show brands Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West, and Plastec West.www.plasticstoday.com
