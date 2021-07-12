Purdue Expert Says Heat Stress Is 'Single Biggest' Impact Of Climate Change
Heat waves across the world and potentially record-breaking high temperatures in the western United States are bringing renewed attention to the dangers of heat stress. Purdue researcher Matthew Huber is one of the world's leading experts on heat stress. He co-authored a 2010 paper that looked at how much heat the human body can withstand - and whether climate change could make parts of the world uninhabitable.www.wfyi.org
