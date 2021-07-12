Purdue Expert Says Heat Stress Is 'Single Biggest' Impact Of Climate Change

A migration crisis is already underway, and it's caused, at least in part, by climate change, according to modeling by ProPublica and the New York Times Magazine. Their expert analysis shows that without the proper preparation and political will, it will continue to worsen. Michael Oppenheimer, a professor of geosciences and international affairs at Princeton University, explains how the increasingly deadly combination of heat and humidity is driving people from their homelands. He predicts greater migratory build-ups along the US-Mexico border, in Southeast Asia and on North Africa’s Mediterranean coast.