VP Harris touts vaccines, pushes for increased voting rights in Detroit visit

In a July 13 speech delivered in Philadelphia, President Biden suggested that he finally grasped the severity of the GOP attempts to fundamentally alter the way elections are done in this county. The 30 new election laws passed by Republicans in states across the country that will make it more difficult for Black and Latino voters to vote and easier for GOP legislators to wrestle control of elections away from non-partisan officials, Biden said, are the "most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War."