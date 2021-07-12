[Free Read] State adds two COVID-19 deaths

Columbus County now has a total of 153 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The most recent death was on June 24. The county also saw two COVID-19 positive tests on July 1, two on July 2, one on July 3, zero on July 4, 10 on July 5, eight on July 6, three on July 7, three on July 8 and one on July 9, according to NCDHHS, which states these numbers are subject to change. The total is now 6,490 cases.