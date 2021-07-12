Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets offseason recap 2021: Linebackers

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Packed to the brim with potential, the New York Jets’ completely revamped linebacker corps must start producing on the field. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 campaign.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Jenkins
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Tarell Basham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#Esm#Tampa Bay#Cowboys#Lions#Georgia Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
New York Jets
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets sign Alijah Vera-Tucker to rookie deal

The New York Jets have finally signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to his rookie deal, making him the first of their top-three picks to do so. It’s a four-year deal, with a fifth-year option, fully guaranteed for $15.8 million. He also has a signing bonus of $8.9 million. Vera-Tucker is expected to...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 common misconceptions about the New York Jets defense

These 5 common claims about Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s 2021 New York Jets defense are not entirely correct. The 4-3 defense gets its namesake from the personnel up front – 4 defensive linemen, 3 linebackers. That description is a tad misleading regarding what it tells us about overall playing...
NFLallfans.co

Ranking the New York Jets roster within the competitive AFC East

How does the New York Jets’ roster fare when comparing it against the rest of the AFC East, position-by-position?. If the New York Jets hope to be relevant in December, winning their AFC East matchups is a must. Before we know it, the summer will be nearing its end and...
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/16/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This season could be an interesting one for the Jets. The offense seems fairly set. A good stable of WRs, an improved offensive line, the 1st-round quarterback, and a good stable of RBs, and TEs who can block and run routes. On the defensive end, the DL is as stout as can be, while there’s still some questions about the linebacking group and the secondary. For once, I think there’s a chance the Jets offense could out-perform the defense. To some, that may not seem like such a large task, but it’s hardly been done in recent years, and would be refreshing in a way. It’s great to see a stout defense, but losing low scoring games can be more of a soul killer than high-scoring affairs. That is, if Zach Wilson can put on a show and help this offense take their next leap. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFL247Sports

Marcus Maye and New York Jets contract extension update

As the NFL’s franchise tag deadline approaches on July 15 at 4 p.m. ET, it appears that the New York Jets will exercise the tag on safety Marcus Maye. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team has not responded to Maye’s latest contract proposal. “Despite the #Jets publicly stating...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 opponent report: Carolina Panthers

The New York Jets won’t have to wait long to check in on Sam Darnold, as they’ll open their 2021 season against their April trade partners. The Series: Carolina leads 4-3 (last meeting: 2017, 35-27 CAR) The “main protagonist showing off their new significant other in front of their ex”...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Determining Tevin Coleman’s New York Jets role in 2021 | Film

Blewett’s Blitz digs into Tevin Coleman’s game film to find out what his 2021 role could be in the New York Jets running backs room. -The FULL Jet X member-only video is near the bottom of this article and can also be seen on the Blewett's Blitz homepage (if you're a paid member and logged in).
NFLganggreennation.com

The New York Jets All-Time Best Players, Part 2

In this second installment of the best players in Jets history we look at some iconic players from the Super Bowl era and defensive standouts from later years. Again, these players are some of the best in Jets history but for some reason fell painfully short of making the top twelve.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Three reasons why the New York Jets will make the playoffs

It won’t be easy…but it can happen. ESM has three ways the New York Jets can pull off the unthinkable in 2021. The world was a different place the last time the New York Jets partook in an NFL playoff game. It was a freezing January evening in Pittsburgh, as the Jets fell one step short of their Super Bowl dream for the second consecutive season in the AFC championship contest.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets’ defensive line preview 2021: Locked and loaded

Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson headline the group. The 2021 New York Jets defensive line is the strongest position group on the team. General manager Joe Douglas added talent and depth in free agency while simultaneously retaining key pieces. With their new coaching staff and inexperienced players in the secondary, the defensive line will have to set the tone for the rest of the defense.
NFLESPN

New York Jets training camp questions: Is Zach Wilson the real deal?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets opened 2021 NFL training camp on Tuesday at their Atlantic Health training center. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. Are the Jets rushing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson into the lineup?. Yes, but it's not like the Jets are the outliers....
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets add defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga

The New York Jets announced the signing of veteran defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga on Tuesday night. Valoaga, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2017, spent the last two seasons with the Raiders franchise in both their Oakland and Las Vegas incarnations, though he did not play last season after opting out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously worked with Jets head coach and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during a shared season (2019) in the Bay Area and enjoyed a lucrative preseason, leading the team in sacks during the summer exhibition quartet (4.5).
NFLPosted by
CBS New York

New York Jets, New York Giants Report For Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s the moment Jets and Giants fans have been waiting for since last season ended — report day for the two teams. In Florham Park, pretty much every member of the New York Jets rolled in Tuesday except one very important member — the new quarterback. Zach Wilson, the second overall pick, has not ironed out all the details in his rookie contract and has not yet signed on the dotted line. The money is not the issue since there is a rookie wage scale. The two sides are trying to work out some of the language in the...
NFLchatsports.com

Signing QB Blake Bortles must be the New York Jets’ next move

As Moonrise Kingdom, Meatballs, and the never-ending Friday the 13th franchise taught us…what’s summer camp without a little chaos?. The New York Jets’ proceedings, which began Tuesday morning on One Jets Drive contain an aura of slight spookiness. Touted franchise quarterback/savior Zach Wilson has yet to report to the team, the only player on the Jets’ roster who has yet to arrive in Florham Park. Wilson, the second overall pick of last spring’s NFL Draft, is one of two first-round picks that have yet to sign with the team that drafted him, joining fellow thrower Trey Lance in San Francisco.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Ashtyn Davis, Vinny Curry set to miss Week 1

Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that the New York Jets will be without two key defenders come opening day in Carolina. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh broke some tough news as training camp practices commenced on Wednesday. By a “conservative” estimate, safety Ashtyn Davis won’t come...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy