The Bitcoin (BTC) is recovering from the recent low of $38,803 but bulls may have trouble taking the market price above $41,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading up by 1.71% at its current price of $40,145. This is the spot where the coin has traded a couple of days ago, with the buying pressure seen in the $40,500 region proving significant. Moreover, where the coin may go next could depend on whether or not bulls can break above the upper boundary of the channel.