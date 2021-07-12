Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Charlotte Flair flipped off the crowd during WWE's Money in the Bank following the start of chants calling out for Becky Lynch. Lynch has been gone from WWE television every since she revealed following Money in the Bank 2020 that she was pregnant and relinquished the Raw Women's Championship, and fans have been hoping for her return following reports of Lynch getting back into ring shape and nearly ready for her return. But with the WWE crowd at Money in the Bank openly calling for it, they definitely got under Charlotte Flair's skin and she responded in kind during her match against Rhea Ripley.