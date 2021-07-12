Who Has Won The Most Money On Jeopardy?

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. LeVar Burton is the latest in a long string of guest hosts who have stood behind the Jeopardy! podium in the wake of Alex Trebek’s passing, and it’s no secret that he wants to be the permanent host. Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper have all taken a turn at hosting the show (check out the full schedule of upcoming Jeopardy! guest hosts here), but perhaps none have been as vocal and as persistent about their wish to become the permanent host as Burton has been. And now that his first episode has aired, the fan reviews are in — and resoundingly positive.