Who Has Won The Most Money On Jeopardy?
Since the tragic death of beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek on November 8, 2020, the game show has been cycling through a lineup of guest hosts in its search for Trebek's successor. Everyone from "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings and journalist Katie Couric, to "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion Aaron Rodgers and actor LeVar Burton, has taken their shot at hosting the enduring and popular game show, per The Sporting News. We are all excited to see who will eventually be hired to fill Trebek's shoes.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0