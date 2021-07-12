Cancel
Alexa Bliss Surprising ‘Illness’ Stuns WWE Fans

Wrestling-edge.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE star Alexa Bliss recently hurled back at a fan who sent her body shaming message on Twitter, and revealed that she was sick a few months ago, and that it has affected her weight. Alexa Bliss responds to the fan. The former WWE Women’s Champion was previously insulted as...

