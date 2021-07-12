Sajid Javid says ‘self-isolation’ pilot scheme used by Michael Gove is not yet ready for the public
A "test and release" pilot scheme used by Michael Gove to avoid self-isolating has not yet been approved by ministers for the public at large, Sajid Javid has confirmed. Mr Gove was among 40,000 people who took part in a pilot of the policy, which involves people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus testing themselves every morning for seven days.www.telegraph.co.uk
