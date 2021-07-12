Cancel
Public Health

Sajid Javid says ‘self-isolation’ pilot scheme used by Michael Gove is not yet ready for the public

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 17 days ago

A "test and release" pilot scheme used by Michael Gove to avoid self-isolating has not yet been approved by ministers for the public at large, Sajid Javid has confirmed. Mr Gove was among 40,000 people who took part in a pilot of the policy, which involves people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus testing themselves every morning for seven days.

