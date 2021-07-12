Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Tickets are now on sale for Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio

By Camille Sauers
MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all convention goers: Big Texas Comicon is back and headed to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from October 8 through October 10. Single-day and three-day pass tickets for adults and children are now on sale. Three-day passes retail at $61 dollars, while day passes vary. On the event website, the convention advertises itself as family friendly. Children's entry is marked at $11 a day. An express premium three-day pass, which allows convention attendees to skip lines and score premium seats, is additionally available for $201.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Brake
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Holly Marie Combs
Person
Richard Cabral
Person
Martin Kove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Texas Comicon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy