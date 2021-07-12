CASA of Lafayette County Receives National Grant to Increase Support to Lafayette County’s Vulnerable Youth
CASA of Lafayette County has been awarded a $30,000 Core Model Grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children. Funds will be used to recruit, train, and assign new volunteers to represent the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Work done under the core model grant will target key populations such as American Indian/Alaska Native, rural, and opioid-impacted youth.www.thelocalvoice.net
Comments / 0