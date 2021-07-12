Who Is Ian Tracey, AKA Jimmy in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’?

We still have a long way to go until Netflix debuts Virgin River season four. But that didn’t stop us from scouring the internet for details on what’s to come. Based on our research, there are a few key spoilers that will likely be addressed in Virgin River season four. The first involves Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and the unknown identity of her unborn baby’s father. In the season three finale, Mel tells Jack (Martin Henderson) that she’s expecting a child, and he might not be the dad. Since Mel could be pregnant with an embryo from her previous marriage to Mark (Daniel Gillies), there’s bound to be a paternity test in the new episodes. As much as we want a happy ending for Mel and Jack, we predict the baby drama is going to be detrimental to their relationship. Why? Because Virgin River is a TV show. And if the writers want us to keep watching, they might have to go there.