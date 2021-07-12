Who Is Ian Tracey, AKA Jimmy in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’?
As we’re binge-watching season three of Virgin River, we’ve recognized a few members of the cast. For example, Ian Tracey (the actor who plays Jimmy) looks extremely familiar, but it wasn’t until we Googled his name that we realized he portrayed Huckleberry Finn in the original Huckleberry Finn and His Friends TV series. Not only that, but he’s also appeared in several popular shows, like Heartland, Sanctuary and Continuum.www.purewow.com
