In the midst of a critical week for the likes of the Texas football program and Oklahoma Sooners to get into the SEC, it looked like one of the big hold-ups could be the rival Texas A&M Aggies. Since the news first dropped that Texas and Oklahoma could be attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, Texas A&M appeared like it could try to do everything in its power to keep its two former conference foes from getting into the league.