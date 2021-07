ATHENS – Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball campaign are now on sale and can be purchased online at GeorgiaDogs.com. Starting this season, the UGA Athletic Association will be offering lower level reserved and general admission season ticket opportunities at a price of just $50 per season ticket plus a corresponding per-seat contribution towards the newly established Women's Basketball Fund. General admission upper level seating will also be available for just $40 per season ticket with no per-seat contribution required.