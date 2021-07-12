Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

You won! What happens when you really win Publishers Clearing House

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 16 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The confetti is falling, you can hear the cheers and there's a big check. You have won Publishers Clearing House. It can happen, I mean, it has, right here the Triad.

“I am a Publishers Clearing House Winner, that is right,” McKinley Harris said.

Harris, from Winston-Salem, won the $10,000 and got a visit from the prize patrol in 2018. So, it could really happen, but...

If the person on the phone who called you and told you you're a winner,

asks for something before your prize is given, they’re not for real.

“He told me I needed to pay a fee upfront for the IRS,” a Whitsett woman said. A local woman ended up losing thousands of dollars instead of winning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bs1Ry_0aukMuTn00

Publishers Clearing House wants you to know when it’s real and when it’s not.

“We will never ask for any sort of payment,” a PCH spokesperson said.

PCH:

You don't have to buy anything to enter

You never have to pay to receive a prize

Publishers Clearing House will mail small prizes, with no fee

Over the last few days, I've seen the Publishers Clearing House commercials being played, so I know the scammers are ready to cash in. Don't let your guard down for any call or email you get out of the blue.

Anytime someone says you can get a prize, grant money, free money, someone died and left you money, but you have to pay the fees or taxes first to get it, it is always a scam.

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishers Clearing House#Triad#Pch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy