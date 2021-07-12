6 remaining free agents with connections to Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
Which free agents remaining on the market could the Carolina Panthers target thanks to their previous relationship with general manager Scott Fitterer?. It’s clear the Carolina Panthers appointed the right guy in Scott Fitterer. The general manager has made an incredible impression during his first few months in the role, which is exactly what the organization has been looking for after things became a little bit stagnant with Marty Hurney at the helm before he was fired for a second time.catcrave.com
Comments / 0