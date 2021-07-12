New law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

It’s about time Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard “Dick” Glick was put on the hot seat over his ongoing rejection of every single natural gas pipeline project that comes before him, based on the cockamamie excuse they cause global warming. Yesterday GOP members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s energy subcommittee grilled Glick over his far-left views and constant rejection of pipeline projects. In essence, they asked him about his anti-pipeline philosophy. And as leftists so often do, Glick prevaricated, avoided their questions, and on occasion fibbed in his responses.