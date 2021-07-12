Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

By Comments
Register Citizen
 16 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill allowing Ohio county commissioners to determine the fate of renewable energy projects in the state. When the measure signed Monday takes effect in 90 days, county commissions will be able to block proposed wind turbines, solar farms or other renewable projects or site them in specific areas of a county. The proposal will also add a commissioner and trustee to the Ohio Power Siting Board while it reviews local projects.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Farms#Wind Turbine#Solar Farms#Natural Gas#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
TrafficRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Electric utilities plan DC fast-chargers up and down eastern US highways

Now 14 utilities representing 29 states plus DC and serving more than 60M customers have joined a coalition to speed EV adoption. The Electric Highway Coalition (EHC), a group of electric utilities working together to install fast-charging EV stations along major interstate highways, has doubled its members. Membership in the...
Indiana StateSouth Bend Tribune

Scrub Hub: How much electricity does an Indiana wind turbine produce?

With gusts from Lake Michigan and a strategic position between two electric grids, Indiana is one of the best states in the country for building wind turbines, experts say. And as a result, the industry is growing in the Hoosier state. Between 2018 and 2019, Indiana’s wind power generation increased...
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Solar project to hold meeting

Cypress Creek Renewable Energy (Cypress Creek) will hold an informational meeting regarding the proposed Carriger Solar Project in Klickitat County. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Goldendale Grange at 220 E Darland Street. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by Monday, August 2, to carrigersolar@ccrenew.com. Refreshments will be provided.
Congress & Courtsutilitydive.com

House grills FERC about commission's regulatory authority on cybersecurity, pipeline climate impacts

Cybersecurity, transmission reform and the future of pipeline deliberations came under scrutiny Tuesday during a House hearing focused on federal energy regulatory authorities. Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Energy were largely focused on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's ongoing proceedings regarding its pipeline certification policy...
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Reed, colleagues introduce tax incentive for energy innovation

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Ways and Means Committee members Rep. Tom Reed and Rep. Jimmy Panetta have introduced the Energy Sector Innovation Credit (ESIC) Act, a bipartisan energy tax proposal to encourage innovation in the clean energy sector to help rapidly scale and diversify new technologies. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho,...
California StateEWG

Utilities fighting to stymie growth of California rooftop solar power

Major utilities are waging war against ratepayers in California, urging the state’s power regulator to stunt the growth of customer-owner rooftop solar energy, even though equitable solutions to the climate emergency require an expansion of renewable power rather than a continued reliance on fossil fuels. If companies like Pacific Gas...
Congress & Courtsenr.com

FERC Is Grilled on Clean Energy Policy Shifts at House Hearing

Hundreds of gigawatts of new power generation planned in the U.S. are either wind or solar, but inadequate buildout of the nation’s high-voltage transmission system is causing costly delays to their construction and connection to the grid, members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told Congress July 27 at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

ND approves $520,000 in surveying sites for carbon capture

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s state and industry leaders are putting tax dollars towards carbon capture technologies. Carbon capture has become a popular method of removing pollutants from power generation, by storing emissions in the ground. But first, the state is spending hundreds of thousands to see where it...
Industryjocoreport.com

Op-Ed: Advancing Sound Business Principles for NC’s Energy Market

What’s good for North Carolina and our residents is affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions that boost local economies and create jobs. House Bill 951, “Modernize Energy Generation,” which is currently being debated in the NC General Assembly, does not expand customer choices or support a competitive marketplace, which North Carolina needs in order to become an innovative, clean energy industry leader.
Kentucky StateRegister Citizen

Kentucky State receives federal grant for ag research

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky State University has been awarded $249,583 in federal funding through a program that supports research efforts at historically Black land-grant universities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. The funds will help train small-scale, minority and socially disadvantaged farmers and producers to develop strategies for...
Congress & Courtsmarcellusdrilling.com

FERC’s Dick Glick Grilled by Republicans re Anti-Pipeline Policies

It’s about time Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard “Dick” Glick was put on the hot seat over his ongoing rejection of every single natural gas pipeline project that comes before him, based on the cockamamie excuse they cause global warming. Yesterday GOP members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s energy subcommittee grilled Glick over his far-left views and constant rejection of pipeline projects. In essence, they asked him about his anti-pipeline philosophy. And as leftists so often do, Glick prevaricated, avoided their questions, and on occasion fibbed in his responses.
Trenton, NJseia.org

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Implements New Solar Incentive Program

TRENTON, N.J. and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) released its detailed plans to implement a new Successor Solar Incentive Program and close the Transition Incentive Program to new applications within 30 days. The Successor Solar Incentive Program (SuSI Program) includes two sub-programs. The...
Virginia Statewvpublic.org

Fate Of West Virginia Coal Plants May Rest With Virginia Regulators

Appalachian Power said it could decide to close the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants in 2028 if the Virginia Corporation Commission denies its request to make upgrades to them. The company wants to spend $250 million on wastewater treatment projects at the coal-burning plants to bring them into compliance...
PoliticsScranton Times

State steward of public land, not developer

For the second time in five years, the state Supreme Court has found that the state constitution’s Environmental Rights Amendment means what it says. The 5-2 majority opinion, written by Justice Christine Donahue, is a fitting observance of the 50th anniversary of the amendment, which Pennsylvania voters overwhelmingly approved in 1971.
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Clean Energy Transition: 'Oregon leading the way'

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law a comprehensive clean energy bill package that includes House Bill 2021, the 100% Clean Energy bill, which sets the most aggressive timeline in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources by 2040. House Bill 2021, House Bill 2165, House Bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy