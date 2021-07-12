Cancel
Salinas, CA

One person transported to hospital following shooting on East Alisal

By Avery Johnson
KION News Channel 5/46
 16 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/12/2021 6 p.m. Salinas police say a 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting near E. Alisal and California Monday.

According to police, two men reportedly walked up to him and started shooting before leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

Area roads were closed during the investigation, but they have reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: Salinas police say one person has been transported to a hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon.

It happened around E. Alisal and California sometime around 12:15 p.m.

No word yet on the condition of the male victim.

One person transported to hospital following shooting on East Alisal

