Adrien Brody looks dapper in a black tux as he kisses girlfriend Georgina Chapman on The French Dispatch red carpet premiere at Cannes Film Festival

They recently made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival after nearly two years of dating.

And Adrien Brody leaned in for a kiss from girlfriend Georgina Chapman for The French Dispatch premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The 48-year-old Academy Award winner looked completely at ease alongside his leading lady as they walked the red carpet on the seventh day of events on the French Riviera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBPfj_0aukMSxZ00
Lucky in love: Adrien Brody leaned in for a kiss from girlfriend Georgina Chapman for The French Dispatch premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday

Adrien looked every inch the superstar wearing a jet black blazer with matching slacks and a bowtie.

He wore a watch and showed off his hazel eyes whenever he wasn't wearing a pair of iconic black Persol sunglasses.

Georgina radiated beauty wearing a sheer black off-the-shoulder dress covered in black-and-white floral appliques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EZvD_0aukMSxZ00
Romance: The 48-year-old Academy Award winner looked completely at ease alongside his leading lady as they walked the red carpet on the seventh day of events on the French Riviera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wgngb_0aukMSxZ00
Fashion forward: Adrien looked every inch the superstar wearing a jet black blazer with matching slacks and a bowtie

The 45-year-old Marchesa co-founder carried a silver clutch and wore a massive flower cocktail ring in addition to a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Once at the top of the stairs, Adrian connected with co-star Timothee Chalamet for a selfie overlooking the crowd.

Adrian and Georgina have been dating for nearly two years after she divorced disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein following 11 years of marriage.

Chapman filed for divorce in 2017 after dozens of women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct through the years when Harvey was at the helm of Miramax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSIls_0aukMSxZ00
Lovely: Georgina radiated beauty wearing a sheer black off-the-shoulder dress covered in black-and-white floral appliques while Adrien rocked a classic pair of Persol sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37j4H4_0aukMSxZ00
Best buds: Once at the top of the stairs, Adrian connected with co-star Timothee Chalamet for a selfie overlooking the crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYncr_0aukMSxZ00
Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which also stars Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton amongst its A-List cast, follows a group of journalists and is based on the writings of The New Yorker

Weinstein, 69, was convicted in New York in 2020 of rape and criminal sexual assault, and reportedly paid Chapman $15-20 million in their divorce settlement, in addition to Georgina receiving primary custody of their two children, India, 10, and Dashiell, eight.

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which also stars Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton amongst its A-List cast, follows a group of journalists and is based on the writings of The New Yorker.

Set in a fictional 20th-century French city, the anthology follows the development of a series of stories published in the titular magazine, and it opens with editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) on the paper's last day.

The film was originally set to premiere at the 2020 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic the event had to be postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h37sE_0aukMSxZ00
Star power: L-R Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody

Comments / 0

