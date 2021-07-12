Cancel
Cedric The Entertainer To Host 2021 Emmy Awards

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision’s biggest night is being hosted by Cedric The Entertainer. The 57-year-old comedian is set to emcee the limited in-person event on Sept. 19 and expressed that it is an “enormous honor”. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable...

1051thebounce.com

