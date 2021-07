8:30AM: Our day started with a weakening complex of showers and storms moving through. Most of the rain is now pushing out as of this update. We are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to the severe risk. As the early day rain exits, some additional heating will occur as a cold front approaches. Latest forecast guidance suggests some additional widely scattered showers and storms possible through late afternoon. Isolated severe weather is possible, with damaging wind the main concern. Outside of that, we still expect several dry hours today with very warm and muggy highs in the 80s.