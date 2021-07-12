Here Are Each Brand's Best Half-Ton Trucks For Towing

There are many fans of the 1960 Chevrolet Impala and it’s easy to see why. Just like this convertible we found for sale on eBay, they’re large and dramatic, with plenty of chrome, those rocket taillights, and some of the coolest fins ever put on an automobile. Not everyone is into such a classic land yacht, but there’s enough of a following to make them pretty desirable. This one is particularly wonderful, so we’re curious if any of you might want to take a shot at it.