(Des Moines, IA) — The Olympics are getting underway in Tokyo and Iowa Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko says they will give Iowa’s growing new sports betting industry a boost. He says sports wagering in the summer is typically a very slow type of period, and this is the first summer with the Olympics since the industry got up and running in Iowa. Ohorilko said, “it will be interesting to see how it impacts the numbers — I know the sportsbooks are excited.” He says the sportsbooks cannot offer betting on any Olympic events with individual athletes under age 18, but all team events can be wagered on. More than one point-two-billion dollars was spent on sports in Iowa in the first full fiscal year of betting that ended June 30th.