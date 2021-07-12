Peaceful, easy feeling

In a fast-paced world that moves at the speed of life, it’s sometimes comforting to take a step back and spend some time in peaceful reflection. One place to do that is among those who have been brought to their final resting place. Tara Dyer visited three Albany cemeteries — Riverside, Oakview, Crown Hill — on a lazy Sunday afternoon and photographed some of the more striking memorials. To see all of the photos, go to AlbanyHerald.com . Staff Photo: Tara Dyer

ALBANY -- In a fast-paced world that moves at the speed of life, it's sometimes comforting to take a step back and spend some time in peaceful reflection. One place to do that is among those who have been brought to their final resting place.

Downtown Albany cemeteries -- Riverside, Oakview and Crown Hill -- offer such respite for those who visit loved ones buried in the shade of Spanish moss-draped trees, many laid to rest beneath striking architecture that provides a lasting memorial to their time on Earth.

Reading the names of those buried offers a glimpse at the history of the community and allows visitors the opportunity to show respect for those who've lived full lives before them.