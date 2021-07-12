Cancel
Albany, GA

Peaceful, easy feeling

By Carlton Fletcher, Tara Dyer news@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
To see all of the photos, go to AlbanyHerald.com . Staff Photo: Tara Dyer

ALBANY -- In a fast-paced world that moves at the speed of life, it's sometimes comforting to take a step back and spend some time in peaceful reflection. One place to do that is among those who have been brought to their final resting place.

Downtown Albany cemeteries -- Riverside, Oakview and Crown Hill -- offer such respite for those who visit loved ones buried in the shade of Spanish moss-draped trees, many laid to rest beneath striking architecture that provides a lasting memorial to their time on Earth.

Reading the names of those buried offers a glimpse at the history of the community and allows visitors the opportunity to show respect for those who've lived full lives before them.

