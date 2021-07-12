Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil Prices Settle Lower in Early Week Trading

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg) -- Oil dipped as traders grappled with the demand implications of a Covid-19 resurgence in several regions and slowing economic growth in China. Futures in New York fell 0.6% on Monday. New mobility restrictions have been introduced in parts of Japan, South Korea and Vietnam to curb the spread of the delta variant, clouding the demand outlook for oil. Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. soared 47% in the week ending Sunday, the largest weekly rise since April 2020.

