It’s been an incredible run for a local girls’ travel basketball team in Coral Springs, currently ranked number one. The team, called Bad Girls 16U, has won 12 of the 14 tournaments throughout the season and had two second-place finishes. Their last two victories came in the US Amateur State Championship in Port Charlotte, where the team went 4-0. In their final game, they defeated the Jupiter Jaguars 61- 44. They also are coming off a win in a tournament at Coral Springs City Gym on Sunday.