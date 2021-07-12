Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ Boom Convinced Nickelodeon to Reunite with Creators and Expand Franchise

The working title for Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series for Netflix has been reportedly revealed! Netflix had taken fans of the classic Nickelodeon animated series by surprise when they had announced production of a new live-action adaptation of the franchise with the intention of having original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, serve as the showrunners. Unfortunately, the last we had heard from this production in terms of concrete information was the very public exit of those creators from the live-action series due to creative differences. But according to new reports, work has resumed on Netflix's live-action adaptation.