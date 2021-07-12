Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ Boom Convinced Nickelodeon to Reunite with Creators and Expand Franchise
Fans of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” got extraordinary news in February when ViacomCBS announced it was bringing creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko back to expand the franchise with new series and films via the creation of Avatar Studios. The show experienced a boom in popularity during the pandemic when all three seasons became available to stream on Netflix starting May 15, 2020. It was this Netflix-created surge in “Last Airbender” interest that drove ViacomCBS and Nickelodeon to go all in on the franchise expansion.www.indiewire.com
Comments / 0