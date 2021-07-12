Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ Boom Convinced Nickelodeon to Reunite with Creators and Expand Franchise

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” got extraordinary news in February when ViacomCBS announced it was bringing creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko back to expand the franchise with new series and films via the creation of Avatar Studios. The show experienced a boom in popularity during the pandemic when all three seasons became available to stream on Netflix starting May 15, 2020. It was this Netflix-created surge in “Last Airbender” interest that drove ViacomCBS and Nickelodeon to go all in on the franchise expansion.

www.indiewire.com

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Konietzko
Person
Brian Robbins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#The Creators#Avatar Studios#Paramount#Icarly#Email Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...
TV & VideosPopculture

Katey Sagal Will Reunite With 'Married With Children' Co-Star on Hit Netflix Show

Actress Katey Sagal has an on-screen reunion coming up with a former Married... With Children castmate on the next installment of the Netflix original series Dead to Me. Sagal made a cameo in Dead to Me Season 2 as Judy's (Linda Cardellini) mother, who is in prison. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she confirmed that she and Christina Applegate will share the screen again in Season 3.
Video GamesPosted by
Daily Dot

Netflix is expanding into original video games

Back in 2019, Netflix named Fortnite as one of its key competitors, ranking it above HBO. So it’s no surprise that in addition to fighting the streaming wars, Netflix now plans to compete with video game producers as well. Netflix is officially expanding into the gaming market, hiring former Facebook...
MoviesRegister Citizen

SXSW Winner 'The Fallout' With Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler to Debut on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has acquired rights to South by Southwest award-winner “The Fallout” and plans to debut the film on HBO Max. Written and directed by Megan Park in her feature filmmaking debut, “The Fallout” premiered at SXSW and took home the grand jury and audience awards at this year’s annual film festival. The story follows a high schooler who navigates the emotional fallout in the wake of a school tragedy. The cast includes Jenna Ortega (“Jane the Virgin,” “You”), “Dance Moms” alum Maddie Ziegler, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.
Movies/Film

SXSW Winner ‘The Fallout’ Heading to HBO Max

The Fallout, filmmaker Megan Park’s debut feature, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March 2021 and received rave reviews across the board. The high school drama was even awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Narrative Feature Film Competition, as well as the Audience Choice Award. Clearly, Park managed to get herself on quite a few radars with this film. That’s now paid off, as the news comes in that Warner Bros. has acquired the global rights to The Fallout.
Video GamesDestructoid

Who’s your dream addition to the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster?

This week, we got the reveal of a new Smash-alike, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. It looks like it’s a platform fighter, pitting beloved animated Nick characters against each other in a multiplayer brawl. Rad, right?. That’s what the internet at large seemed to think too, as my social feed was soon...
ComicsKotaku

Avatar's Korra Spotted In Nickelodeon Fighting Game Cover Art

Nickelodeon broke the internet yesterday with the reveal of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Smash-like fighting game featuring faces from the cartoon channel’s past and present. Hype is so high for this game that folks are looking for information everywhere, like a piece of placeholder art that may in fact reveal a highly requested Nickelodeon character with a penchant for elemental beatdowns.
Video GamesPolygon

Nickelodeon’s new Smash Bros. game has spawned a million memes

The premise of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is silly. It’s a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game, but it swaps all the Nintendo characters out for an ensemble of goofy Nickelodeon mascots. Finally, icons like SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and Invader Zim will get the chance to duke it out in the fighting arena.
TV Serieshappymag.tv

Netflix’s ‘Avatar’ live action series starts production in November

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of beloved series Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to start filming in November. The Avatar adaptation will be filmed in Vancouver in November this year. The co-creators of the original animation, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, originally signed on to oversee the series production but...
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

When is the Avatar: The Last Airbender remake coming to Netflix?

Netflix has been working on a live-action remake of the beloved Nickelodeon show Avatar: The Last Airbender for a long time…too long, if you ask some fans. To be fair, the project has been beset with difficulties. Namely, original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko walked away from the show a while back, leaving Netflix in need of a new captain to steer this boat. (DiMartino and Konietzko went on to head up rival Avatar Studios, FYI, which should result in some interesting one-upmanship down the line.)
TV SeriesComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Netflix Series Working Title Reportedly Revealed

The working title for Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series for Netflix has been reportedly revealed! Netflix had taken fans of the classic Nickelodeon animated series by surprise when they had announced production of a new live-action adaptation of the franchise with the intention of having original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, serve as the showrunners. Unfortunately, the last we had heard from this production in terms of concrete information was the very public exit of those creators from the live-action series due to creative differences. But according to new reports, work has resumed on Netflix's live-action adaptation.
TV Seriesvg247.com

Castlevania Netflix creator working on animated PUBG show

Adi Shankar, creator of the Castlevania animated series for Netflix, will create and showrun an upcoming animated project based PUBG. Krafton Inc. announced today it had signed Adi Shankar for the animated PUBG project. Alongside Castlevania, Shankar is also known for The Grey starring Liam Neeson, Killing Them Softly with...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Netflix reportedly expanding into games within the next year

Netflix is reportedly expanding into video games next year. That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which cites people familiar with Netflix's plans who claim that the company will offer video games through its streaming service starting next year in 2022. To head up these plans is former Facebook,...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Netflix has confirmed it’s expanding into games, starting with mobile

Streaming giant Netflix has officially confirmed it’s expanding into video games. In its latest financial results published on Tuesday, the company said it was currently “in the early stages” of expanding into games, building on its earlier efforts around interactive television (like Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and its Stranger Things games.
TV SeriesHypebae

Nickelodeon's 'The Fairly OddParents' Is Turning Into a Live-Action Series

Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ have announced that a live-action reboot of The Fairly OddParents is in the works. Set years after the original, the 13-episode show will follow the story of Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her stepbrother, Roy Ragland (Tyler Wladis), who try to figure out life together in Dimmsdale with the help of Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee).

Comments / 0

Community Policy